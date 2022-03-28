Roadworks to be aware of in Norfolk this week

Drivers might hit delays this week due to roadworks across Norfolk. - Credit: Archant

Drivers across Norfolk may face delays due to a number of roadworks planned across the county this week.

Here are some of the roadworks drivers should know about this week commencing March 28.

West Norfolk

Mundford Road, Wyatt Way and Lodge Way in Thetford remain closed for the rest of the month, until April 4.

Anglian Water is installing new water mains. There is a diversion in place.

In King's Lynn, there will be a lane closure on Southgates Roundabout between March 30 and 31 for works by Anglian Water.

Mid Norfolk

Swaffham Road in South Pickenham will be closed during the day until April 1 for works by Openreach to replace an existing network pole.

The A47 from Dereham to Swaffham remains closed overnight until March 31. The works are to replace road markings and the anti-skid surfacing.

Mill Road in Ryburgh will reopen on March 30 after work by BT to install new cables and ducts.

North Norfolk

Two-way signals in Wes Runton on the A149 will remain in place until April 4 for emergency gas works by Cadent.

Pearsons Road in Holt remains closed for surface water drainage until April 11. There is a diversion in place.

Traffic control in Thorpe Market Road in Roughton will end on March 29.

Temporary traffic lights on the A140 Cromer Road near Hevingham will end on March 30 as gas works by Cadent end.

East Norfolk

Works on Blofield Corner Road in Blofield Heath to upgrade the existing drainage system will continue until April 19.

The road is closed from 7.30am and to 5pm, Monday to Friday.

Part of the A47 in Great Yarmouth will be closed between 8pm on March 28 and 6am March 29 to allow National Highways to complete improvement works.

South Norfolk

The A146 near Loddon remains closed until April 11 for the resurfacing of a new roundabout and installation of road signs.

Temporary traffic lights are set to be in place in the A140 in Long Stratton for investigation work for a new bypass.

Road closures may also affect Church Lane, Hall Lane, and Parkers Lane.

These works begin on March 28 and are expected to end on April 11.