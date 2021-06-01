Roadworks in Norfolk you need to know about this week

Published: 8:52 AM June 1, 2021

There are plenty of roadworks going on in Norfolk, with plenty set to kick off this week. - Credit: Matthew Usher

If you want a stress-free commute to work or trip to a beauty spot to enjoy the warm weather, it's always a good idea to find out what roadworks might end up delaying your journey.

With that in mind, here are some of the bigger ones on the county's road this week:

Palace Street, Norwich

A £110,000 project continues in the city to repair two damaged sections of pavement.

The inbound lane, for traffic heading towards Tombland, will be closed for the duration of the works, which started last Monday and run until Saturday, July 3.

Pedestrians will be able to pass through, but a signed diversion route is in place for traffic heading into the city.

Thorpe Road, Norwich

The next stage of the £940,000 shake-up in Thorpe Hamlet begins this week.

Carrow Road is set to be closed at its junction with Thorpe Road for up to two evenings, between 7pm and 11pm, from Thursday, June 3.

To avoid the works, drivers are advised to travel via Plumstead Road and Ketts Hill to Bishop Bridge Road, before turning onto Riverside Road and following it round to Koblenz Avenue and Canary Way.

Thorpe Road will also be shut between its junctions with Lower Clarence Road and Matlock Road, but that closure won't happen until next week.

Gaywood Road, King's Lynn

Road resurfacing and a project to upgrade the traffic lights system on the A1076 begins today.

It will cost around £135k in total and a temporary crossing will be in place while work on the lights is carried out.

The road resurfacing will take place on Sundays only for the next two weeks, but that does need a full road closure on June 6 and 13 between 7am and 11pm between Tennyson Avenue and the Tesco junction.

Suffolk Road, Great Yarmouth

From this week, access to Suffolk Road in Yarmouth from William Adams Way will be closed until November 2022, 24 hours per day.

It is to allow for the construction of a new roundabout and the western approach structures for the third river crossing currently under construction in the coastal town.

But Suffolk Road can still be accessed via Boundary Road, and traffic is now flowing in both directions after a temporary one-way system was lifted.

Attleborough Road, Great Ellingham

Another roundabout is being built on the B1077 Attleborough Road, at the crossroads with Hingham Road and Chequers Lane.

Work on the £1.25m project begins today, and is expected to take around 14 weeks. Three-way traffic lights are in place.

Chequers Lane will be closed throughout, while Hingham Road will remain open until Monday, July 19.

Shelfanger Road, Diss

On Wednesday, work will begin on pavement repairs, resurfacing and the replacement of damaged kerbs along the B1077 in Diss.

Shelfanger Road will be closed between Shelfanger Court and St Nicholas Street on Saturday and Sunday June 5 and 6, and again on June 12 and 13.

Lane closures will be needed and temporary traffic lights will be in place, while parking will also be temporarily suspended on Shelfanger Road between St Nicholas Road and Scholars Walk.

Fairland Street, Wymondham

Part of the road onto the high street in Wymondham remains closed for essential drainage maintenance.

It began on May 3, and is expected to run through until June 9.

But traffic can still access Market Street as the one-way system on Fairland Hill has been reversed, meaning drivers can avoid the closed part of Fairland Street and still access the town centre.