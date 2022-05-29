Roadworks to be aware of in Norfolk this week

Roadworks on the A11 are one of several been carried out on Norfolk's major roads this week - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A number of roads across the county will see engineering works and closures which could impact journey times.

Here some of the roadworks to be aware of this week.

North Norfolk

Norwich Road in Aylsham is closed to through traffic due to gas works until June 3.

Burnt Street in Wells-next-the-Sea is closed until June 2 due to a burst water main.

Resurfacing improvement work to the footpath in Butts Lane, Sheringham, is also taking place until June 25.

Delays are also expected on the A140 between Marsham and Hevingham due to ongoing gas works.

The Street in Knapton remains closed due to work undertaken by Anglian Water for the installation of a new sewer system. The road is expected to remain closed until September 26.

East Norfolk

The northbound dual carriageway in Beccles Road, Gorleston, will be closed for Anglian Water engineering work until September 13.

Elsewhere in Gorleston, a section of Burgh Road - close to A143 Beccles Road - will be closed from the White Horse roundabout and Humberstone Road until August 17, as part of £4m flood relief works.

Baker Street has now reopened following a lengthy closure to repair a cracked sewer pipe.

The Street in Corton has an emergency road closure in place for Anglian Water works to be carried out.

Mid and West Norfolk

Saham Road in Watton is closing until August for gas main replacement. There is a diversion route in place via Saham Toney.

The A47 between King's Lynn and Swaffham will be closed overnight between 8pm and 6am until June 11 for carriage resurfacing.

Boughton Road in Fincham will be closed until June 6 due to a burst water main.

South Norfolk and Waveney

Delays expected to continue on the A11 as roadworks are in place from Attleborough to Cringleford.

Drivers have reported significant disruption since they started earlier this month.

The A146 Loddon Road will see overnight road closures at Holverston to allow resurfacing work to be carried out.

The work begins on Monday, May 30 at 7pm and will should take three days to complete.

This could impact people travelling between Loddon to Norwich between 7pm and 6am.

In Lowestoft, part of Waveney Drive and Riverside Road is shut until August 14, as development continues on the new £126.75m works to build a third crossing.

Motorists are being advised that with the opening of the new access road - Colin Law Way - the existing Riverside Road route into the Riverside business park has been closed to traffic.

Norwich

The Riverside area has continuing roadworks near the train station as part of the Transforming Cities scheme.

Riverside Road, Thorpe Road, Lower Clarence Road, and St Stephens are affected. The work is to continue until late July.

Bus services are serving alternative stops during this period.

Elsewhere, work is also continuing in Surrey Street until June. Buses are being diverted via All Saints Green.

One road closure drivers will not have to worry about is Sweet Briar Road, which finally reopened after three months of engineering work following a burst water main that damaged the embankment below.

