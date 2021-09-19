Roadworks you need to be aware of in Norfolk this week

Published: 5:30 PM September 19, 2021

Roadworks across Norfolk are likely to affect traffic this week. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

Here are some of the roadworks across Norfolk that may affect journeys this week.

Roadworks in Salhouse Road, Sprowston, to replace the gas mains continue, with the workers aiming to finish on November 4. A diversion is in place. With Salhouse Road closed, traffic in Blue Boar Lane, Wroxham Road and the NDR is likely to be affected.

The works on Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth are set to end September 30. The installation of new motors on the bridge will continue until then, with a diversion in place.

The construction of a new roundabout on the Loddon bypass continues and a speed reduction is in place. The work will continue until March 2022.

The works on the A47 that close the road between Acle and the Vauxhall roundabout in Yarmouth for eight miles will end on September 24. Until then, both carriageways are closed between 9pm and 6am on weekdays. A 50-mile diversion through Gillingham is available.

Both carriageways of the A47 will also be closed between Acle and Blofield for five miles of carriageway resurfacing. The roadworks will happen between 8pm and 6am, until October 5.

The A47 near Lowestoft will undergo roadworks starting Monday, September 20. They will be ongoing for two weeks to allow Highways England to improve road markings, studs and undergo routine maintenance. The works will be on weekdays only and will mostly run overnight from 8pm to 6am.

As part of the works, Yarmouth Road will be closed between Jubilee Way and Rackhams Corner roundabout, and Corton Long Lane roundabout will also close during the works. Diversions are available.

Disruptive works to Grapes Hill roundabout are ongoing. Convent Road remains closed, causing likely delays to the diversion via Exchange Street.

The construction of a new zebra crossing on Cleveland Road continues, with the road still closed.