Roadworks to look out for in Norfolk this week

There are a number of roadworks starting across Norfolk this week - Credit: Danielle Booden

Commuters in Norfolk could face delays this week with roads closed across the county due to ongoing roadworks.

Here are some of the main ones to look out for.

In Great Yarmouth, roadworks in Escourt Road and Northgate Street are likely to cause long delays in the town centre, with a diversion route in place around North Denes Road and Beaconsfield Road.

These works are now expected to continue until Tuesday, July 5.

Delays are also to be expected in Hartmann Road in the town, where Great Yarmouth Power Station works will see temporary traffic lights installed on the road until July 15.

Marine Parade will close on Saturday, July 9, for the Great Yarmouth Queen's Baton Relay, with a diversion in place around Nelson Road.

In Norwich, urgent Anglian Water works will see temporary traffic lights installed in St Andrews Street on Thursday, July 7.

These will be in place until Monday, July 11, with heavy delays expected in the area.

From 10am to 9pm, on Sunday, July 10, Mount Pleasant will close to all traffic for the Play Street event.

St Stephens Street remains closed until July 31, as work continues on the street's revamp.

Grove Road and Grove Avenue, which closed at the start of June, will continue to be closed from the Ipswich Road and St Stephens Road side until Friday, August 26.

Ipswich Road will also be closed to all traffic northbound between Ipswich Grove and the junction of Ipswich Road and Grove Road.

Work is part of the £32m Transforming Cities project which is aimed at improving facilities and access for pedestrians and cyclists.

On the way into the city, roadworks between Spooner Row and Tuttles interchange on the A11 have been causing significant disruption to travel since they started earlier this month with long delays experienced by drivers.

Resurfacing works have seen the carriageway reduced to one lane in both directions, with the speed limit reduced to 40mph to ensure the safety of workers and drivers.

In north Norfolk, Wroxham's Tunstead Road, Rectory Road and Stone Lane will close between 6.30pm and 8.45pm for the Wroxham 5K on Wednesday, July 6.

A47 overnight closures lasting from 8pm to 6am, will continue until August 20 in west Norfolk.