Ongoing roadworks to be aware of in Norfolk this week

There are many roadworks continuing across Norfolk and Waveney this week. - Credit: Chris Bishop

With new roadworks popping up across Norfolk every day, here are some which could cause delays to your journey this week.

In Norwich, roadworks on the Sprowston Road roundabout which have seen cars backing up to the B1150 roundabout are continuing this week.

These works are expected to continue until December 22 as Cadent carries out emergency repairs.

Work by CityFibre means that two-way temporary traffic lights will remain in place in Reepham Road until January 5, 2022.

Temporary traffic lights will also be in place in North Walsham Road until December 22.

Also continuing are roadworks which have closed part of King Street in Norwich and these are due to finish on December 24.

In Great Yarmouth, Burgh Road will continue to be closed as Anglian Water installs a new tunnel to the company's pumping station within the verge of the Beccles Road roundabout.

Delays in Southgates Road in the town are also due to continue, with two-way traffic lights in place until December 31.

In King's Lynn, roadworks in West Winch Road are continuing until February 14, 2022, with a diversion route in place.

Elsewhere in the county, roadworks are continuing in Wigg Street this week, with plans to finish on December 22. There is a diversion in place via the A17 and A47.

Roadworks on the Loddon Bypass are continuing until March 31, 2022, with a diversion in place along the A47.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.