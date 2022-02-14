Roadworks to be aware of in Norfolk and Waveney this week

There are a number of roadworks in place across Norfolk and Waveney's roads this week.

Here are a few to be aware of when travelling around the county.





Great Yarmouth and Gorleston

Burgh Road remains closed while work by Anglian Water continues to build manholes and shafts to a new pumping station off Beccles Road which will last until April 4, 2022.

Temporary traffic signals will be in place in William Adams Way while roadworks are carried out.

Baker Street in Gorleston is expected to remain closed until June while work continues to repair a cracked sewer pipe. Work began in the area in early September 2021.

Delays are also to be expected in Bridge Road, Southtown Road, Haven Bridge and Hall Quay as work continues to improve footpaths with work anticipated to last until April 1, 2022.

Roadworks also continue this week in Fishwharf and Southgates Road.

King's Lynn and west Norfolk

Horseys Fields in King's Lynn will remain closed for safety during construction work but is due to reopen in May of this year.

In Swaffham, Theatre Street remains closed for footway reconstruction. It will reopen on February 17.

North and mid-Norfolk

Pathway improvements to Holkham Road in Wells is set to continue until February 25.

The Street and surrounding roads in Knapton will remain closed until June for the Knapton Sewage system installation. There is a diversion via North Walsham Road and Mundesley Road.

The Church Plain junction will be closed for 78 metres westwards in Dereham Road, Mattishall, from February 14 until February 18, because of works to introduce a new water connection.

Delays are to be expected on the A140 Aylsham Bypass which is anticipated to last until February 16.

Norwich

St Stephens Street will be closed until July 31 as the Transforming Cities project continues. Buses remain on diversion around the city.

King Street will be closed until March 25 as pavement and carriageway work continues. A diversion is in place around Rouen Road.

Riverside Road will be closed until July 29 as work near Norwich Station continues, a signed diversion will be in place.

Roadworks on the junction between Constitution Hill, North Walsham Road, George Hill, and School Lane in Sprowston are set to last until March 3.

Middletons Lane in Hellesdon will be closed until February 18 as a result of tree surgery works.

While works are still ongoing in Bullard Road to reduce the impact of works on Woodcock Road.

South Norfolk

A number of roadworks and diversions continue in Loddon in George Lane while the construction of a new roundabout is completed.

Mundham Road in Loddon will also remain closed until March 18.

The A11 southbound carriageway from Spooner Row to Tuttles Interchange will be closed overnight from 8pm to 6am from February 14 to March 4, 2022.

Lowestoft

Work remains ongoing on the Gull Wing third crossing which has meant roadworks on several different roads in the town.

Durban Road and Waveney Drive on one side of Lake Lothing have been affected, while there are also delays expected in Denmark Road and Peto Way. Temporary traffic signals are in place.

Higher Drive remains closed until March of this year for gas work. There will be traffic control using multi-way signals.

Hamilton Road, from Whapload Road to Newcombe Road, is closed to allow for access for flood wall work and for the replacement and removal of footpaths. This will continue until September 2022.