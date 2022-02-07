Here are some of the roadworks to be aware of in Norfolk and Waveney this week - Credit: PA

Drivers could face delays across the region this week as a number of roadworks begin and continue across Norfolk and Waveney's roads.

Here are some of the roadworks to be aware of.

Great Yarmouth and Gorleston

Burgh Road is closed while work by Anglian Water continues to build manholes and shafts to a new pumping station off Beccles Road.

Temporary traffic signals will be in place in William Adams Way while roadworks take place.

Baker Street in Gorleston is expected to remain closed until June while work continues to repair a cracked sewer pipe. Work started in the area in early September 2021.

Delays are likely on Bridge Road, Southtown Road, Haven Bridge and Hall Quay as work continues to improve footpaths with work expected to last until April 1, 2022.

Roadworks also continue this week in Fishwharf and Southgates Road.

King's Lynn and west Norfolk

Horseys Fields in King's Lynn will remain closed for safety during construction work. The road is due to reopen in May of this year.

In Swaffham, Theatre Street remains closed for footway reconstruction. It will reopen on February 17.

Across the border, part of the A47 near Wisbech is set to close for seven successive weekends from Friday, February 4. The road will be closed near the Guyhirn junction between 8pm on Friday until 6am Monday.

North and mid Norfolk

Footway improvements to Holkham Road in Wells-Next-the-Sea is set to continue until February 25.

The Street and surrounding roads in Knapton will remain closed until June for the Knapton Sewage system installation. There is a diversion via North Walsham Road and Mundesley Road.

Rectory Road in Swanton Morley will remain shut until February 14 for a new foul water connection, installation of a new footway, street lighting and bus stop.

Mannington Hall Road in Barningham Green will be closed until Wednesday, February 9 while Anglian Water fix a burst water main.

Fox and Hounds Lane in Foulsham remains closed since becoming too dangerous to travel on.

Norwich

St Stephens Street will be closed until July 31 as the Transforming Cities project continues. Buses remain on diversion around the city.

King Street will be closed until March 25 as pavement and carriageway work continues. A diversion is in place around Rouen Road.

Roadworks on the junction between Constitution Hill, North Walsham Road, George Hill, and School Lane in Sprowston will begin on Monday, January 31 and are expected to last 32 days.

Riverside Road will be closed until July 29 as work near Norwich Station continues, a signed diversion will be in place.

On the A11, overnight closures will continue between Norwich and Wymondham as part of an ongoing project for concrete surface repairs.

St Georges Street is closed until Wednesday, February 9 for footpath reconstruction.

South Norfolk

A number of roadworks and diversions continue in Loddon in George Lane while the construction of a new roundabout is completed.

Mundham Road in Loddon will also remain closed until March 18.

The A11 northbound carriageway from Spooner Row to Tuttles junction will be closed overnight between 8pm to 6am from Monday, January 31 to Friday, February 11.

Lowestoft

Work remains ongoing on the Gull Wing third crossing which has meant roadworks on several different roads in the town.

Durban Road and Waveney Drive on one side of Lake Lothing have been affected, while there are also delays expected in Denmark Road and Peto Way. Temporary traffic signals are in place.

Higher Drive remains closed until March of this year for gas work. There will be traffic control using multi-way signals.

Hamilton Road, from Whapload Road to Newcombe Road, is closed to allow for access for flood wall work and for the replacement and removal of footpaths. This will continue until September.