Published: 9:38 AM October 3, 2021

Ongoing roadworks in Norfolk this week which could affect your journey. - Credit: Chris Bishop

If you’re looking to plan your journeys this week, here are ongoing roadworks in Norfolk which could affect your journey.

A11

More than a year and a half of roadworks on the A11 have now started – it will take place from Attleborough to Hethersett and Wymondham.

It will involve resurface the carriageway, carry out repairs, as well as renewing the road markings and studs, kerb replacement, drainage works, and general maintenance.

The majority will take place overnight, from 8pm to 6am. It will be carried out using a combination of full carriageway and slip road closures, as well as contraflow traffic. Full closures will be in place between Tuttles Lane and Spooner Row.

A temporary speed limit of 50 miles per hour will be in place and a diversion will be in place northbound at Thetford.

Great Yarmouth

In Great Yarmouth the entrance to Suffolk Road from Williams Adams Way remains closed for the construction of a new roundabout, associated services diversion and suspension of the one-way road.

The road closure will remain in place until around November 29, 2022.

Norwich

Improvement works to Grapes Hill roundabout are still continuing.

It includes the construction of a new pedestrian and cyclists crossing and widening of existing shared use footway on Convent Road – which will remain closed until November 30.

Diversions are on in place.

The construction of a new zebra crossing on Cleveland Road is also ongoing. The road will remain closed until October 11. It also affects access to Upper St Giles.

Roadworks are ongoing in Salhouse Road, Thorpe End, to replace the gas mains. Workers are aiming to finish on November 4.

A diversion is in place. Traffic in Blue Boar Lane, Wroxham Road and the NDR is likely to be affected.

King Street will be closed due to roadworks between Rouen Road and Abbey Lane which are set to last until December 24.

Elsewhere

The A1066 Diss Road, South Lopham, at the junction with B1113 will be closed for works until October 15.

Redgrave road will also be affected by the works.



