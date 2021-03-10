Delays expected in village for three weeks due to roadworks
- Credit: Google Street View
Delays are expected in a mid-Norfolk village while roadworks are carried out over a three-week period.
Work to resurface the pavement on Richmond Road in Saham Toney, near Watton, is set to begin on Monday, March 15.
To allow the work to take place safely, two-way traffic lights will be in place for the duration.
In addition, there will be three-way lights near the junction with Bell Lane from March 20.
Depending on the weather, it is anticipated the resurfacing will take roughly three weeks to complete, during which time a route enabling pedestrians to pass will be provided.
The project, costing £22,000, will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s community and environmental services department and their contractors.
The county council has thanked residents and drivers in advance for their patience.
For the latest travel information, visit the EDP's live traffic map.
