News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Delays expected in village for three weeks due to roadworks

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 10:28 AM March 10, 2021   
Delays are expected on Richmond Road in Saham Toney, near Watton, while pavement resurfacing is carried out

Delays are expected on Richmond Road in Saham Toney, near Watton, while pavement resurfacing is carried out - Credit: Google Street View

Delays are expected in a mid-Norfolk village while roadworks are carried out over a three-week period.

Work to resurface the pavement on Richmond Road in Saham Toney, near Watton, is set to begin on Monday, March 15. 

To allow the work to take place safely, two-way traffic lights will be in place for the duration.

In addition, there will be three-way lights near the junction with Bell Lane from March 20. 

Depending on the weather, it is anticipated the resurfacing will take roughly three weeks to complete, during which time a route enabling pedestrians to pass will be provided.

The project, costing £22,000, will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s community and environmental services department and their contractors.

The county council has thanked residents and drivers in advance for their patience.

For the latest travel information, visit the EDP's live traffic map.

Most Read

  1. 1 School class bubble goes into self-isolation after one day back
  2. 2 Witnesses see bus in flames in Norwich
  3. 3 Dog dies from poisoning after getting 'treats' from elderly man
  1. 4 Zoo worker who lost eye in 90mph crash with cow is suing for £200k
  2. 5 Seafront businesses fear ruin if dunes continue to 'overrun' beach
  3. 6 'Unbearable pain' - police chief reveals dog theft heartache
  4. 7 Bar reveals comeback plan after losing licence over Covid breach
  5. 8 Surgery no-shows see school staff offered leftover vaccine
  6. 9 High school confirms Covid case and students isolating
  7. 10 Mystery of handwritten '90s love letter found in Norwich loft

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lowestoft Town Council has expressed disappointment after trees on Gunton Cliff and Links Road were "cut down without any consent."

Anger after trees 'cut down without any consent'

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
The memorial to Domantas Baksaitis at the lamppost where he died after a motorbike crash in Great Yarmouth.

Police on scene as mass vigil for teen enters second day

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Schoolchildren will be make their way to primary school from March 8.

Coronavirus

Covid roadmap: What can you do from today?

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
North Drive

Three arrests after more than 100 people gather in Great Yarmouth

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus