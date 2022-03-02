News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Three Norfolk roads to close next week for roadworks

Grace Piercy

Published: 5:25 PM March 2, 2022
There are plenty of roadworks currently taking place in Norfolk.

Three roads in Norfolk are closing for roadworks from next week.

Richmond Road in Saham Toney will be closed from March 7 for drainage improvement works. This is because of the flooding that can occur on the road during periods of heavy rain.

A new ditch will be installed in the highway verge as well as a new pipe under the road. New kerb lines, gullies and offlet kerbs will also be installed. 

The road will be closed for three weeks with a diversion in place.

High Road in Needham will also be closed for road resurfacing of the roundabout with the A143.

The roundabout and a stretch of all four of the roads adjoining the roundabout will be resurfaced. The A143 will remain open.

The work will take five days to complete and there will be a diversion in place.

Lakes Road in Dickleburgh will close for two days from March 7. This is to install a gully and culvert to alleviate standing water.

The road will be closed from Langmere Road to Harleston Road. A diversion will be in place.

