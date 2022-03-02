Three Norfolk roads to close next week for roadworks
- Credit: PA
Three roads in Norfolk are closing for roadworks from next week.
Richmond Road in Saham Toney will be closed from March 7 for drainage improvement works. This is because of the flooding that can occur on the road during periods of heavy rain.
A new ditch will be installed in the highway verge as well as a new pipe under the road. New kerb lines, gullies and offlet kerbs will also be installed.
The road will be closed for three weeks with a diversion in place.
High Road in Needham will also be closed for road resurfacing of the roundabout with the A143.
The roundabout and a stretch of all four of the roads adjoining the roundabout will be resurfaced. The A143 will remain open.
The work will take five days to complete and there will be a diversion in place.
Lakes Road in Dickleburgh will close for two days from March 7. This is to install a gully and culvert to alleviate standing water.
The road will be closed from Langmere Road to Harleston Road. A diversion will be in place.
