Three Norfolk roads to close next week for roadworks

Three roads in Norfolk are closing for roadworks from next week.

Richmond Road in Saham Toney will be closed from March 7 for drainage improvement works. This is because of the flooding that can occur on the road during periods of heavy rain.

A new ditch will be installed in the highway verge as well as a new pipe under the road. New kerb lines, gullies and offlet kerbs will also be installed.

The road will be closed for three weeks with a diversion in place.

High Road in Needham will also be closed for road resurfacing of the roundabout with the A143.

The roundabout and a stretch of all four of the roads adjoining the roundabout will be resurfaced. The A143 will remain open.

The work will take five days to complete and there will be a diversion in place.

Lakes Road in Dickleburgh will close for two days from March 7. This is to install a gully and culvert to alleviate standing water.

The road will be closed from Langmere Road to Harleston Road. A diversion will be in place.

