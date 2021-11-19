Multiple crashes causing road closures in Norfolk

Whiffler Road is closed following a crash involving a bus and a car - Credit: Google

Road and lane closures are in place after multiple crashes.

Whiffler Road in Norwich is closed following a crash involving a bus and a car.

Emergency services are on the scene and Norfolk Police has asked people to avoid the area.

#Whiffler Road, Norwich Junction with Drayton Road. Emergency Services are on scene please avoid the area if possible. — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) November 19, 2021

The A47 eastbound lane between Loddon Road and Yarmouth Road has reopened after an earlier closure.

A broken down vehicle was hit by other vehicles passing. Police are attending to make the area safe. No injuries have been reported.

A crash involving two cars in the A1075 near Griston Road is affecting traffic between Watton and Great Hockham.

Minor injuries have been reported.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.



