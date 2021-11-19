Multiple crashes causing road closures in Norfolk
- Credit: Google
Road and lane closures are in place after multiple crashes.
Whiffler Road in Norwich is closed following a crash involving a bus and a car.
Emergency services are on the scene and Norfolk Police has asked people to avoid the area.
The A47 eastbound lane between Loddon Road and Yarmouth Road has reopened after an earlier closure.
A broken down vehicle was hit by other vehicles passing. Police are attending to make the area safe. No injuries have been reported.
A crash involving two cars in the A1075 near Griston Road is affecting traffic between Watton and Great Hockham.
Minor injuries have been reported.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
