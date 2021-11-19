News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Multiple crashes causing road closures in Norfolk

Owen Sennitt

Published: 6:43 PM November 19, 2021
Whiffler Road Norwich closed following a crash involving a bus and a car

Road and lane closures are in place after multiple crashes.

Whiffler Road in Norwich is closed following a crash involving a bus and a car.

Emergency services are on the scene and Norfolk Police has asked people to avoid the area.

The A47 eastbound lane between Loddon Road and Yarmouth Road has reopened after an earlier closure. 

A broken down vehicle was  hit by other vehicles passing. Police are attending to make the area safe. No injuries have been reported.

A crash involving two cars in the A1075 near Griston Road is affecting traffic between Watton and Great Hockham.

Minor injuries have been reported. 

