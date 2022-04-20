News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Drivers warned to go slow as £10.87m road resurfacing project begins

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 5:11 PM April 20, 2022
Resurfacing works are among the multiple roadworks currently taking place in Norfolk.

Norfolk County Council will carry out its annual road surface dressing work between April and September this year - Credit: PA

Drivers across Norfolk are warned to go slow on certain roads in the coming months as resurfacing work costing £10.87m begins. 

The project starts this week and will see 301 miles of the county's road network get a new seal to extend its lifetime. 

It will continue until September and will help prevent potholes and provide a new skid-resistant surface which will reduce the risk of accidents, councillors say.

Holiday areas and main roads will be treated first so they are completed before the start of the summer season. 

Crews will begin working in North Walsham, Great Yarmouth, Reedham, Filby, Brancaster, Bacton and Horning this week.

People living along roads will be notified a day or two prior and will be asked to move their cars from the road.

People are urged to drive slowly across the new surface and a 20mph speed limit will be in place for a period after it is laid.

Norfolk

