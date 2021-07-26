Road closure and diversions as crumbling road fixed

Published: 3:49 PM July 26, 2021

Road closures and diversions will be in place to replace a crumbling King's Lynn road which will affect parking for some residents.

Road reconstruction work is planned on Marsh Lane in Gaywood to remove and replace old worn out concrete slabs.

The work, which is due to start on Monday, August 9, will be carried out by Norfolk County Council (NCC) in two stages, with road reconstruction work taking place on a section of the road for two weeks before the main work is carried out later in the year.

The trial is said to be taking place because of the "non-standard composition" of the current road and the presence of gas and electricity lines.

NCC said: "Unfortunately, due to the nature of the work, there will be temporarily be no access onto driveways for residents at numbers 34, 36, 38 and 40 Marsh Lane until the work is complete.

"While the work is under way residents of those properties are kindly requested to find alternate locations for vehicle parking during this time. Pedestrian access will be maintained throughout."

Following the trial results, the main work will take place over a six-week period in the autumn on Marsh Lane from its junction with Wootton Road to just past Bevis Way.

For the trial works in August a temporary road closure on Marsh Lane between Folly Grove and Bevis Way will be in place to ensure that they can be "carried out efficiently and safely."

NCC said: "Once the trail works have been completed the main works will then be programmed with a start date later in the year, these works will also need to take place under a road closure, details of this will be provided nearer the time.

"A signed diversion route will be in place during the closure and if access for emergency services for residents is required, the site staff will ensure access past the works."

The work will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s community and environmental services department and their contractors.