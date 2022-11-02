News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Busy village road blocked in both directions after 4x4 rolls over

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 12:57 PM November 2, 2022
The B1145 between Swafield and North Walsham where the crash happened

The B1145 between Swafield and North Walsham where the crash happened - Credit: Google Maps

A busy village road is currently blocked in both directions after a 4x4 vehicle rolled on to its side.

Police were called to the B1145 in Swafield between North Walsham and Mundesley at 11.42am today after reports a grey Mitsubishi Shogun Sport had rolled down the road and turned on its side.

One man has been taken to hospital with minor injuries following the incident with fire and ambulance crews on the scene.

The road remains blocked with a recovery truck on the way.

 Traffic is tailing back in both directions on Mundesley Road and on Trunch Road coming out of North Walsham.

