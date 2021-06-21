Norfolk morning traffic: Delays on major roads across the county

Published: 9:09 AM June 21, 2021

Driver face delays of 10 minutes or more in the usual places across the county, especially on some of the main roads in and around Norwich.

The A47 Norwich Southern Bypass is busy in both directions due to ongoing roadworks, adding around 15 minutes to journeys heading both east and west.

Further east traffic is also backing up on the A47 Acle Straight, where those trying to get into Great Yarmouth will also have their journeys delayed by around 10 minutes.

It's a similar story on a lot of the main roads into Norwich, with delays of around 10 minutes on Newmarket Road, Earlham Road and Dereham Road.

Drayton High Road should also set drivers back by about five minutes this morning.

The inner ring road looks more clear this morning in recent weeks – roadworks on Thorpe Road had contributed to tailbacks along Riverside Road back to St Crispins Road.

