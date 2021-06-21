Norfolk morning traffic: Delays on major roads across the county
- Credit: Danielle Booden
Driver face delays of 10 minutes or more in the usual places across the county, especially on some of the main roads in and around Norwich.
The A47 Norwich Southern Bypass is busy in both directions due to ongoing roadworks, adding around 15 minutes to journeys heading both east and west.
Further east traffic is also backing up on the A47 Acle Straight, where those trying to get into Great Yarmouth will also have their journeys delayed by around 10 minutes.
It's a similar story on a lot of the main roads into Norwich, with delays of around 10 minutes on Newmarket Road, Earlham Road and Dereham Road.
Drayton High Road should also set drivers back by about five minutes this morning.
You may also want to watch:
The inner ring road looks more clear this morning in recent weeks – roadworks on Thorpe Road had contributed to tailbacks along Riverside Road back to St Crispins Road.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.
Most Read
- 1 Two Norfolk restaurants in top five 'secret' places to eat on English coast
- 2 Dutch design could inspire revamp of danger roundabout
- 3 Prince William, George and Charlotte start races at Sandringham
- 4 Rare condition kills 'amazing' lorry driver
- 5 'More like March' - So when will we get the sunshine back?
- 6 Machinery sale marks end of family's 100-year farming history
- 7 You can run, Mr Hancock, but you can't hide
- 8 Cactus shop selling £95 plants opens in Norwich phone box
- 9 McDonald's hiring in Norfolk and plans new restaurants
- 10 'Fantastic to have people back' - Tea room reopens on Broads