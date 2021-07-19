Published: 5:12 PM July 19, 2021

Work is due to start on Monday, August 2 for the resurfacing of the Thorpe Road and Harvey Lane junction.

The adjacent side roads Telegraph Lane East, Stanley Avenue and Wellesley Avenue South will be affected during the work expected to last seven days, subject to weather conditions.

To carry out the work safely, Harvey Lane, Telegraph Lane East and Stanley Avenue will all be closed to through traffic for the duration of the works from 7am to 7pm.

A fully signed diversion route will be in place while surfacing works are in progress. A single lane will operate in Thorpe Road using temporary traffic signals.

Vehicle access to businesses and homes within the limits of the works will be maintained from one end of the closure at any time.

You may also want to watch:

A Norfolk County Council spokesman said: "We thank people for their patience while this road surface improvement work is carried out."



