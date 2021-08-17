Road to close for accessibility improvement works

Published: 2:38 PM August 17, 2021

The bus stop in Topcroft that will have accessibility improvements - Credit: Google

A road in Topcroft is set to be closed due to accessibility improvement works.

Set to begin on August 30, the works on a bus shelter on Mill Road, Topcroft is expected to take one week to complete.

The nature of the improvements means it will be necessary to close the road near to the shelter.

The current paving slabs at the shelter are being removed and replaced with a new asphalt surface and tactile paving slabs near the road.

Part of the road is also being re-laid to improve the surface between the bus stop and the road.

You may also want to watch:

However, an official diversion route will be in place for the duration of the works and properties will still be accessible.

Vehicles and pedestrians will still be able to access the junction at Rectory Road and Church Road.

The work will cost £6,250 and is being carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and their contractors.