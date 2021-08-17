News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Road to close for accessibility improvement works

Logo Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 2:38 PM August 17, 2021   
Topcroft bus stop

The bus stop in Topcroft that will have accessibility improvements - Credit: Google

A road in Topcroft is set to be closed due to accessibility improvement works. 

Set to begin on August 30, the works on a bus shelter on Mill Road, Topcroft is expected to take one week to complete. 

The nature of the improvements means it will be necessary to close the road near to the shelter. 

The current paving slabs at the shelter are being removed and replaced with a new asphalt surface and tactile paving slabs near the road. 

Part of the road is also being re-laid to improve the surface between the bus stop and the road. 

You may also want to watch:

However, an official diversion route will be in place for the duration of the works and properties will still be accessible. 

Vehicles and pedestrians will still be able to access the junction at Rectory Road and Church Road. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Diners leave restaurant without paying - despite getting last minute table
  2. 2 Unexploded bomb discovered in Norwich
  3. 3 Fire crews remain at herb factory fire through the night
  1. 4 Can you spot yourself in the crowd at Tom Jones concert in Earlham Park?
  2. 5 Norfolk teenager arrested for indecent exposure
  3. 6 Driver in his 20s dies in A144 collision
  4. 7 Man dragged partner and dumped her 50 miles away with stab wounds
  5. 8 Historic Norwich coffee shop to reopen under new chef
  6. 9 Could this be the end of East Anglia's traditional thatched roofs?
  7. 10 Two jailed for cocaine dealing in Norwich

The work will cost £6,250 and is being carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and their contractors.

South Norfolk News
Bungay News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Busy roads in Brancaster. The Brancaster Parking and Safety Team

'Gridlocked' seaside roads prompt villagers to take action

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Three new Banksy works have been unveiled in Norfolk.

Norfolk Live

Why council removed verified Banksy from Norfolk beach

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Paint has been daubed across the cocktail rat Banksy artwork in Lowestoft.

Suffolk Live | Video

Anger and disappointment as Banksy artwork defaced

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk farmer Luke Paterson hopes to restore Dilham Lake which was drained to create grazing land in the late 1970s

Farming

'Forgotten' Norfolk broad could be re-flooded and restored

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus