News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Overturned car closes road in King's Lynn

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 11:59 AM July 11, 2021   
Police were called after a Landrover collided with traffic lights on Caister Road in Great Yarmouth.

A road has been closed in King’s Lynn after a car overturned.  - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A road has been closed in King’s Lynn after a car overturned. 

Police have asked drivers to avoid the area as they deal with a crash on Loke Road. 

In a tweet by King’s Lynn Police, on Sunday July 11, they wrote: “@KingsLynnPolice dealing with an RTC on Loke Rd #KingsLynn the road is closed for a short time please avoid the area and find an alternative route #norfolkroads.” 

On the AA’s live traffic map it reports that a car has rolled over.  

The road is closed both ways between Edma Street and Columbia Road. 

You may also want to watch:

King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ongoing flooding at traffic lights near Carrow Road.

Video

Chaos as city hit by sudden torrential downpours and floods

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Nigel Marsh, Burnham Overy

'I can't even cut my grass' - Campsite owner's frustration after injunction

Sarah Hussain

person
EastEnders star Scott Maslen at the Hunworth Bell. 

EastEnders star joins locals at Norfolk pub

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Phil Cutter decorates the Murderers as he prepares for the England against Ukraine football match in

Coronavirus

Landlord's heartbreak as he is told pub must close for Euro 2020 final

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus