Overturned car closes road in King's Lynn

Published: 11:59 AM July 11, 2021

A road has been closed in King’s Lynn after a car overturned.

Police have asked drivers to avoid the area as they deal with a crash on Loke Road.

In a tweet by King’s Lynn Police, on Sunday July 11, they wrote: “@KingsLynnPolice dealing with an RTC on Loke Rd #KingsLynn the road is closed for a short time please avoid the area and find an alternative route #norfolkroads.”

On the AA’s live traffic map it reports that a car has rolled over.

The road is closed both ways between Edma Street and Columbia Road.

