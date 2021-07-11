Overturned car closes road in King's Lynn
Published: 11:59 AM July 11, 2021
A road has been closed in King’s Lynn after a car overturned.
Police have asked drivers to avoid the area as they deal with a crash on Loke Road.
In a tweet by King’s Lynn Police, on Sunday July 11, they wrote: “@KingsLynnPolice dealing with an RTC on Loke Rd #KingsLynn the road is closed for a short time please avoid the area and find an alternative route #norfolkroads.”
On the AA’s live traffic map it reports that a car has rolled over.
The road is closed both ways between Edma Street and Columbia Road.
