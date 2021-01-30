News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Delays warning as road closed following crash

Mark Boggis

Published: 1:20 PM January 30, 2021   
The B1437 London Road was closed both ways from A12 to Field Lane at Kessingland near Lowestoft.

A village road has been temporarily closed following a crash.

Motorists are being warned of possible delays after the B1437 London Road was closed in both directions from the A12 to Field Lane at Kessingland near Lowestoft.

Police and firefighters were called following a road traffic collision in Kessingland at 11.59am.

A crew from Wrentham fire station and two crews from Lowestoft South fire station responded.

A police spokesman said: "Please avoid the area of Kessingland on the London Road, B1437 junction with A12, to the north end of Kessingland.

"Emergency services are on scene dealing with a road traffic collision."

Check back on this website for updates.

