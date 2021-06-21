News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Live

Driver cut from vehicle after crash on Norwich ring road

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 7:53 PM June 21, 2021    Updated: 8:09 PM June 21, 2021
A driver has had to be sawn from their vehicle, following a crash that has closed part of Norwich’s ring road. 

A driver has had to be sawn from their vehicle, following a crash that has closed part of Norwich’s ring road. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014

A driver has had to be cut from their vehicle, following a crash that has closed part of Norwich’s ring road. 

Police, ambulance and fire services are currently at the scene of a two-car collision between a red Toyota and a black Peugeot. 

Emergency services were called to the incident at around 5.15pm on Monday, June 21, at Mile Cross Lane, close to the crossroads with St Faiths Road and Catton Grove Road. 

The road remains closed while they remove the roof of the red Toyota. 

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said no injuries had been reported as a result of the incident. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk Live
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Margaret Smith, who has gone missing from her home in Swanton Morley. 

Son's plea for help as mum, 87, goes missing from care home

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
The outdoor seating at Sara's Tearooms, in Great Yarmouth, and Old Mill Café Bar, in Wroxham.

Food and Drink

11 Norfolk cafés perfect for outdoor dining

Lauren Cope

Author Picture Icon
A man is in a critical condition after he was assaulted in St Andrews Street, Norwich, on Sunday, June 13. 

Norfolk Live

Man in critical condition after Norwich assault

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
murder investigation

Norfolk Live

Murder investigation launched after woman found dead following house fire

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus