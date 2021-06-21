Driver cut from vehicle after crash on Norwich ring road

Live

A driver has had to be cut from their vehicle, following a crash that has closed part of Norwich’s ring road.

Police, ambulance and fire services are currently at the scene of a two-car collision between a red Toyota and a black Peugeot.

Emergency services were called to the incident at around 5.15pm on Monday, June 21, at Mile Cross Lane, close to the crossroads with St Faiths Road and Catton Grove Road.

The road remains closed while they remove the roof of the red Toyota.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said no injuries had been reported as a result of the incident.

