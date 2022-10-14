Two-car crash leaves car on side blocking road
Published: 1:59 PM October 14, 2022
A road has been blocked in King's Lynn following a two-car crash that left one vehicle on its side.
The collision happened at about 1pm today (October 14) on Gaywood Road near to the junction with Tennyson Avenue in the town centre.
Emergency services remain on scene and it is currently unknown if anyone has been injured.
The crash has caused the road to be blocked and police have asked drivers to avoid the area.
Updates to follow.