Road blocked in west Norfolk due to police incident

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:28 AM May 27, 2022
Bridge Street in Downham Market is currently closed - Credit: Google

Drivers have been advised to avoid a road in Downham Market following an incident.

Bridge Street in the town is blocked as of 11.15am this morning (May 27).

Norfolk Constabulary said the closure is due to "an incident between a vehicle and pedestrian".

Both police and ambulance crews are currently at the scene.

There is queuing traffic in the area in Railway Road, Church Road, High Street, Priory Road, and Bexwell Road.

Norfolk Live News
Downham Market News
West Norfolk News

