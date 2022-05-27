Road blocked in west Norfolk due to police incident

11:28 AM May 27, 2022

Published: 11:28 AM May 27, 2022

Bridge Street in Downham Market is currently closed - Credit: Google

Drivers have been advised to avoid a road in Downham Market following an incident.

Bridge Street in the town is blocked as of 11.15am this morning (May 27).

Norfolk Constabulary said the closure is due to "an incident between a vehicle and pedestrian".

Both police and ambulance crews are currently at the scene.

There is queuing traffic in the area in Railway Road, Church Road, High Street, Priory Road, and Bexwell Road.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.