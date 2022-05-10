Busy west Norfolk road to shut for four days from today

A road in west Norfolk is due to close for four nights for roadworks.

The A134 Wissey Bridge in Stoke Ferry will close from 8pm to 6am on May 10 and 11.

The A134 Lynn Road in Shouldham Thorpe will close from 7pm to 6am on May 12 and 13.

The roads are expected to only close for two nights, weather permitting.

The bridge will both undergo essential resurfacing works with an expected combined cost of £77,800.

There is a diversion in place for the Wissey Bridge closure that will be signposted along class A roads.

Norfolk County Council would like to thank the public for their patience while maintenance works are carried out.

