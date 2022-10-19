News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk village road to close for work to begin on bridge

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 10:41 AM October 19, 2022
Repair work on the bridge in School Road, Aldborough is set to close part of a road for a few days

Repair work on the bridge in School Road, Aldborough is set to close part of a road for a few days - Credit: Google Maps/ PA

Repair work on a north Norfolk village bridge is set to close part of a road for a few days.

Work on the bridge in School Road, Aldborough, will begin on Monday, October 31, as loose and damaged brickwork to the southern parapet needs to be replaced.

The road will be closed to allow a safe working area, due to the narrow width of the road.

It is expected that the project will take three days to complete.

A fully signed diversion for vehicles will be in place but pedestrian access across the bridge will be maintained throughout.

The work, which will cost £3,000, will be carried out by Norfolk County Council's Community and Environmental Services Department and its contractors.

