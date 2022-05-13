Main road in Reepham to close this weekend for roadworks

A main road in Reepham is set to close this weekend for resurfacing work.

Cawston Road will be shut from Kerdiston Road in the town to Heydon Road in Salle to allow the work to be carried out.

The work on Saturday, May 14, will mean the road is closed during the day.

There will be a signed diversion in place.

Cawston Road will also be closed overnight from 7pm on Tuesday, May 24, for road marking replacement.

Norfolk County Council has thanked the public for their patience while the work is carried out.

The work is estimated to cost £18,000 and will be carried out by the council's community and environmental services department and its contractors.

