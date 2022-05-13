News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Main road in Reepham to close this weekend for roadworks

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 5:00 PM May 13, 2022
Cawston Road in Reepham, Norfolk

Cawston Road in Reepham, Norfolk - Credit: Google

A main road in Reepham is set to close this weekend for resurfacing work.

Cawston Road will be shut from Kerdiston Road in the town to Heydon Road in Salle to allow the work to be carried out.

The work on Saturday, May 14, will mean the road is closed during the day.

There will be a signed diversion in place.

Cawston Road will also be closed overnight from 7pm on Tuesday, May 24, for road marking replacement.

Norfolk County Council has thanked the public for their patience while the work is carried out.

The work is estimated to cost £18,000 and will be carried out by the council's community and environmental services department and its contractors. 

Visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map for up-to-date information about the county's roads.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Norfolk Live News
Reepham News

Don't Miss

Beverley Callard attending the ITV Palooza held at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London

Soap star ditches city life for rural Norfolk

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The A140 in Marsham, north Norfolk

Norfolk Live News

Armed police spotted in north Norfolk village

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Maple Road

Norfolk Live News

Man in his 40s dies after west Norfolk industrial accident

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Lord Alan Sugar. Picture: PA/Philip Toscano

Apprentice star Alan Sugar visits Norfolk village for pub lunch

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon