Man jailed for county lines drug dealing in Great Yarmouth

Published: 5:09 PM July 27, 2021

A Gorleston man has been jailed for 30 months after county lines drug dealing in the Great Yarmouth area.

Reece Checkley, 20, was arrested last week as part of a week of police action targeting county lines drug dealing.

County Lines is the name given to a drug dealing model that involves criminals using phone lines to supply of Class A drugs between a major city and another county.

Mr Checkley of no fixed address appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday July 22, after pleading guilty to two counts of being concerned in supplying a controlled Class A drug and one count of possessing a bladed article at an earlier hearing.

He was sentenced to 30 months for each of the two counts of being concerned in supplying a controlled Class A drug to run concurrently, and six months for possessing a bladed article, which will also run concurrently.

Mr Checkley was arrested in Beccles Road, Gorleston, on Tuesday May 18 after police intelligence suggested a county line called Horrid was operating in Great Yarmouth, and connected to Mr Checkley.

Following his arrest, officers searched Mr Checkley and found a black bin liner containing two golf size balls of individual white wraps, £2,400 in cash and a single white wrap that later tested positive as being cocaine.

A lock knife, £25 in cash and an iPhone was also discovered on Checkley in a subsequent search at Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre.

A mobile phone connected to the number used for the Horrid county line which showed outgoing messages indicative of a drugs' supply, was also discovered in Mr Checkley's pocket.

Sargent Samuel Scott of Norfolk Police said: "We have a team of specialist officers working around the clock monitoring county lines activity and tracking-down the individuals who control the lines.

"We will continue to ruthlessly pursue anyone involved in county lines criminality and work tirelessly with our partner agencies to tackle the issue of county lines drug supply in our region and protect our communities.

"Norfolk will not tolerate drug dealing and it's a commitment shared by the courts and reflected by this sentence."