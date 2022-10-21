News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Norfolk bridge to close for two days due to repair work

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 10:41 PM October 21, 2022
Redgate Bridge on Low Common Road in South Lopham

Redgate Bridge on Low Common Road in South Lopham - Credit: Google Maps

A rural Norfolk bridge is to close for two days in order to allow repair work to take place.

The project at Redgate Bridge on Low Common Road in South Lopham, between Diss and Thetford, is planned to start on Thursday, November 3.

Repairs to the southwestern end of its wall are needed after it was damaged by a vehicle.

Work will involve removing loose and damaged brickwork and rebuilding.

While it is carried out, the bridge will be closed to vehicles due to the narrow width and the need to provide a safe working area.

A fully signed diversion route will be in place, along roads of the same or higher classification, and pedestrian access across the bridge will be maintained throughout.

The work which will cost £1,000 will be carried out by the council's community and environmental services department and their contractors.


Diss News
Thetford News

