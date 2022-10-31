News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Range Rover crashes into wall in Norfolk village

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 5:01 PM October 31, 2022
The officer was given a conditional caution from the investigation in April.

Police were called to a crash which saw a Range Rover strike a wall - Credit: Denise Bradley

Police are searching for witnesses after a Range Rover struck a wall in a village in Norfolk.

The crash happened at about 1am on Brook Street in Buxton near Coltishall on Saturday, October 29.

A man in his 60s suffered serious injuries in the incident which involved a grey Range Rover.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident and the manner of driving prior to the collision or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact PC Jason Webster on 101 quoting NC-29102022-31 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Norfolk Live News
North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Construction work has been completed on Fischer Farms' £25m vertical farm project at the Food Enterprise Park in Easton

Farming

£25m project to build 'world's biggest vertical farm' nears completion

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon
The new Tesco Express ready for opening in Norwich city centre 

Aldi, Lidl, Tesco, Asda and Iceland items given 'do not eat' warnings

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Clare Hugman with grandson Jenson

Family 'in pieces' after mum-of-four dies while on holiday in Turkey

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
xxx_northbeach_lowestoft_oct22

Woman and her dog attacked on beach in Lowestoft

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon