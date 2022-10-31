Range Rover crashes into wall in Norfolk village

Police were called to a crash which saw a Range Rover strike a wall - Credit: Denise Bradley

Police are searching for witnesses after a Range Rover struck a wall in a village in Norfolk.

The crash happened at about 1am on Brook Street in Buxton near Coltishall on Saturday, October 29.

A man in his 60s suffered serious injuries in the incident which involved a grey Range Rover.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident and the manner of driving prior to the collision or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact PC Jason Webster on 101 quoting NC-29102022-31 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.