Norfolk town road reopens after barrier fault by train station

Updated

A busy Norfolk town road has reopened after being closed due to a fault with a level crossing barrier by a train station.

In a tweet at 12.20pm on Saturday (October 8), King's Lynn Police confirmed officers were at the scene of the incident which happened in Railway Road at Downham Market train station.

We are on scene at #DownhamMarket Train Station due to a fault with the level crossing barrier. At this time Railway Road is closed and traffic for the town centre is being diverted along the A-1122 #LocalPolicingTeam #PC1312 — King's Lynn Police (@KingsLynnPolice) October 8, 2022

Traffic for the town centre had been diverted along the A1122.

In an update just after 1.20pm, King's Lynn Police said the barriers had been repaired and the road had reopened.