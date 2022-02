A tree has fallen onto a road in Starston, near Diss, blocking the road. - Credit: Tabitha Adair-King

A busy village road has been closed after a tree fell on it.

Police were called to the scene in StarstonĀ near Diss at 1pm, where a tree is currently blocking the roads between Railway HillĀ and The Street.

Officers are urging motorists to avoid the area until further notice.