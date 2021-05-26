Lines blocked as train breaks down at Norwich station

Published: 3:18 PM May 26, 2021 Updated: 3:24 PM May 26, 2021

There is disruption to and from Norwich station following a train fault - Credit: Archant

A number of lines are blocked after a train broke down at Norwich station.

Greater Anglia said on Wednesday afternoon that an empty train near the Norwich depot had developed a fault, blocking some routes into the station.

Services running to and from Norwich are expected to be cancelled, delayed or revised.

The rail operator added that the faulty train would "need to be rescued".

Thus far, the 2.57pm service from Lowestoft to Norwich, due to arrive at 3.33pm, has been cancelled.

⚠ NEW: Due to a train fault at #Norwich some lines are blocked.



Train services running to and from this station may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until 15:00. — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) May 26, 2021

Disruption is expected until 5pm.

Updates to follow.

