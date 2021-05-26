News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Lines blocked as train breaks down at Norwich station

Thomas Chapman

Published: 3:18 PM May 26, 2021    Updated: 3:24 PM May 26, 2021
There is disruption to and from Norwich station following a train fault

A number of lines are blocked after a train broke down at Norwich station.

Greater Anglia said on Wednesday afternoon that an empty train near the Norwich depot had developed a fault, blocking some routes into the station. 

Services running to and from Norwich are expected to be cancelled, delayed or revised.

The rail operator added that the faulty train would "need to be rescued". 

Thus far, the 2.57pm service from Lowestoft to Norwich, due to arrive at 3.33pm, has been cancelled. 

Disruption is expected until 5pm.

Updates to follow.

A service from Lowestoft to Norwich has been cancelled due to the fault


