Lines blocked as train breaks down at Norwich station
Published: 3:18 PM May 26, 2021 Updated: 3:24 PM May 26, 2021
- Credit: Archant
A number of lines are blocked after a train broke down at Norwich station.
Greater Anglia said on Wednesday afternoon that an empty train near the Norwich depot had developed a fault, blocking some routes into the station.
Services running to and from Norwich are expected to be cancelled, delayed or revised.
The rail operator added that the faulty train would "need to be rescued".
Thus far, the 2.57pm service from Lowestoft to Norwich, due to arrive at 3.33pm, has been cancelled.
Disruption is expected until 5pm.
Updates to follow.
