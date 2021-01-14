News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Town left at standstill after level crossing failure

Thomas Chapman

Published: 11:34 AM January 14, 2021    Updated: 11:40 AM January 14, 2021
Traffic chaos in Attleborough as the automatic railway barriers remain closed for 90 mins. Picture:

A town was left at a standstill after its rail barriers failed and remained stuck down. 

People waiting to cross as the automatic railway barriers remain closed for 90 mins in Attleborough.

Long queues of traffic formed in Attleborough on Thursday (January 14) morning when the barriers on Station Road malfunctioned at around 7.45am. 

Vehicles were backed up for hundreds of metres in both directions, primarily on the B1077.

Traffic was stationary on Station Road, Surrogate Street, Norwich Road, Church Street, Buckenham Road and beyond.

Traffic chaos in Attleborough as the automatic railway barriers remain closed for 90 mins. Picture:

Network Rail sent a Network Response Unit to address the fault, but the engineer also became stranded in the traffic. 

Once he reached the barrier, the problem was fixed by around 9.15am. 

One of the trains waiting on the line is allowed through as the Network Rail Response Unit fix the a

However, with vehicles free to move again, a van at the front of the queue broke down and had to be pushed to the side of the road. 

A van which wouldn't start after waiting for the automatic railway barriers to be repaired in Attleb

Norwich Bus Updates tweeted to say there would likely be long delays on the First Bus 13/13C service due to the level crossing failure. 

For the latest travel information, check the EDP's live traffic map

Traffic chaos in Attleborough as the automatic railway barriers remain closed for 90 mins. Picture:

The Network Rail Response Unit is stuck in the traffic chaos in Attleborough on their way to fix the

Traffic moves freely in Attleborough as the automatic railway barriers are fixed after being closed

Traffic chaos in Attleborough as the automatic railway barriers remain closed for 90 mins. Picture:

