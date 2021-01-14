Town left at standstill after level crossing failure

Published: 11:34 AM January 14, 2021 Updated: 11:40 AM January 14, 2021

Traffic chaos in Attleborough as the automatic railway barriers remain closed for 90 mins. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2021

A town was left at a standstill after its rail barriers failed and remained stuck down.

Long queues of traffic formed in Attleborough on Thursday (January 14) morning when the barriers on Station Road malfunctioned at around 7.45am.

Vehicles were backed up for hundreds of metres in both directions, primarily on the B1077.

Traffic was stationary on Station Road, Surrogate Street, Norwich Road, Church Street, Buckenham Road and beyond.

Network Rail sent a Network Response Unit to address the fault, but the engineer also became stranded in the traffic.

Once he reached the barrier, the problem was fixed by around 9.15am.

One of the trains waiting on the line is allowed through as the Network Rail Response Unit fix the automatic railway barriers which remained closed for 90 mins causing traffic chaos in Attleborough. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2021

However, with vehicles free to move again, a van at the front of the queue broke down and had to be pushed to the side of the road.

Norwich Bus Updates tweeted to say there would likely be long delays on the First Bus 13/13C service due to the level crossing failure.

Alert - Attleborough



Delays likely to First 13/13C due to a level crossing failure and resulting heavy traffic in Attleborough — Norwich Bus Updates (@NorwichBuses) January 14, 2021

