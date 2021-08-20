Drivers facing delays on A149 near King's Lynn following a collision

Updated

Published: 11:20 AM August 20, 2021 Updated: 12:21 PM August 20, 2021

Reports of delays of almost 15 minutes and increasing have come from the A149. - Credit: Archant

Drivers are being warned of delays of at least 15 minutes on the A149 near King's Lynn.

The incident occurred on the A47 Pullover Road between Hardwick Roundabout and Pullover Roundabout at around 11.15am this morning, Friday August 20.

A lane is reported to be blocked, with traffic moving at below a quarter of the speed limit.

The traffic is queueing on the A47 from East Winch Road up to the River Great Ouse, on the A10 to Tottenhill Row, and on the A148 and A149 all the way to Castle Rising.

More to follow.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.