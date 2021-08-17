News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Heavy traffic building on the A10

Grace Piercy

Published: 8:02 AM August 17, 2021    Updated: 8:05 AM August 17, 2021
Traffic on the A10 at West Winch.

Traffic builds on the A10 - Credit: Matthew Usher

Drivers are facing delays on the A10 into King's Lynn.

Queues are building on the road on the two miles between Tottenhill Row and Hardwick Roundabout, with delays of more than 12 minutes, according to the AA.

Traffic is moving slowly, at around five miles per hour.

