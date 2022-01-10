Delays after two-vehicle crash in Acle

Drivers are being advised to avoid a road in Acle due to queues following a two-vehicle crash.

Police were called to the junction between Acle Road and The Windle at 8.42am following reports of a collision.

There was damage to the vehicles and no injuries were reported.

There is still queuing traffic in Acle Road at the junction with The Windle.

There is also traffic on surrounding roads including South Walsham Road and Church Road.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

