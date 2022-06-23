Quad bike rider in hospital with serious injuries after two-vehicle crash

A quad bike rider in his 60s is in hospital after a two-vehicle crash - Credit: Google Maps

A quad bike rider in his 60s is in hospital after suffering serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called to Gillingham Dam, near Beccles, shortly after 4.15pm on Wednesday, June 22, after a black SMC quad bike and a grey Peugeot 2008 were involved in a collision.

The man who was riding the quad bike suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash.

He was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains.

A woman in her 40s, who was driving the Peugeot, suffered no injuries.

Following the crash, road closures were put in place in London Road, The Street, Bridge Street, and Gillingham Dam.

Officers are urging anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or the manner of driving of either vehicle before the incident to come forward.

People should contact PC Andrew Lincoln in the Wymondham Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101 or via email Andrew.Lincoln@norfolk.police.uk quoting incident 268 of June 22, 2022.