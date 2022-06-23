Quad bike rider in hospital with serious injuries after two-vehicle crash
- Credit: Google Maps
A quad bike rider in his 60s is in hospital after suffering serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash.
Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called to Gillingham Dam, near Beccles, shortly after 4.15pm on Wednesday, June 22, after a black SMC quad bike and a grey Peugeot 2008 were involved in a collision.
The man who was riding the quad bike suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash.
He was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains.
A woman in her 40s, who was driving the Peugeot, suffered no injuries.
Following the crash, road closures were put in place in London Road, The Street, Bridge Street, and Gillingham Dam.
Officers are urging anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or the manner of driving of either vehicle before the incident to come forward.
Most Read
- 1 'Norfolk's Battersea Dogs Home' is full as cost of living crisis bites
- 2 Fast & Furious and Star Wars actor dines in Norfolk pub
- 3 Weather warning as thunderstorms set to hit Norfolk
- 4 Man died after car fell on top of him in 'tragic accident'
- 5 Sinkhole closes part of busy Norfolk road
- 6 Teacher banned after 'inappropriate contact' with teenaged pupils
- 7 A47 dualling gets government green light
- 8 Customers flocking to Norfolk pub for its unlimited chicken wings and ribs
- 9 Norfolk road trip named one of the best in the UK
- 10 Loaded chips street food vendor opens second venue in Norfolk
People should contact PC Andrew Lincoln in the Wymondham Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101 or via email Andrew.Lincoln@norfolk.police.uk quoting incident 268 of June 22, 2022.