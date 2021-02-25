News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Rallying cry for people to back King's Lynn to Hunstanton rail revival

Thomas Chapman

Published: 11:34 AM February 25, 2021   
The public is being urged to support a campaign which could ultimately see rail travel reintroduced between King's Lynn and Hunstanton

The public is being encouraged to show its support for a major project which could ultimately see rail travel reintroduced between two Norfolk towns. 

Campaigners are bidding to reopen the railway between King's Lynn and Hunstanton, which closed in 1969 after helping the seaside resort become a booming tourist destination. 

Archive image of the former Hunstanton railway station, which closed in 1969

The plan has been labelled as the “biggest game changer in a generation” for the county.

Alongside the King’s Lynn-Hunstanton Railway Campaign (KLHRC), supporters have included North West Norfolk MP James Wild and county councillor Andrew Jamieson. 

They have been building a case for the government's £500m Restoring Your Railway Fund, aimed at restoring axed services across the country. 

Norfolk county councillor has been a vocal supporter of the King's Lynn to Hunstanton railway proposal

And ahead of an upcoming deadline for latest proposals to be submitted, Mr Jamieson has challenged people and businesses to carry the mantle.

"Just a hundred positive words from lots of people could be a real game-changer, because ministers do sit up and take notice," he said.

"You can help improve all our lives and those of future generations. Our chance of success will be so much greater if we work together."

The public is being urged to support a campaign which could ultimately see rail travel reintroduced between King's Lynn (pictured) and Hunstanton

Up-to-date plans must be submitted by March 5, after which the Department for Transport (DfT) will decide which schemes will receive up to £50,000 in kick-start money.

Funds can subsequently be used to pay for transport and economic studies, helping to form a wider business case. 

The DfT has already approved 25 other ideas for cash, but has previously said it is impressed with the west Norfolk venture and its potential to boost the local economy. 

James Wild, MP for North West Norfolk, has been a keen supporter of the King's Lynn to Hunstanton railway proposal

A petition to win west Norfolk a fast new rail link has been signed by more than 7,000 people. 

“Its advantages are very clear," added Mr Jamieson. "It would get our young people to employment in Cambridge without having to move home, and our elderly and sick to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in a much faster time.

"Tourists, so vital to our economy, could visit the area without jamming up the A149 in their cars.

Archive image of the former Hunstanton railway line, which closed in 1969

“People moving to the area would also be better served after the recent explosion in new housing."

Visit hunstantonrail.org.uk to sign the petition. Letters of support can be sent to KLHRC via hunstantonrail@outlook.com.

