News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Shortages 'stabilising': Prime minister urges drivers to return to normal

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 6:35 PM September 28, 2021   
Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London

Boris Johnson has urged drivers to go about their business in a normal way after days of panic-buying. - Credit: PA

Prime minister Boris Johnson has said the situation on filling station forecourts is "stabilising" and that motorists should go about their business in their normal way.

Mr Johnson said panic buying of petrol followed a "slightly misleading" account of the shortages of lorry drivers which caused an "understandable surge in public demand".

He said: "The actual number of lorry drivers that we're short in that particular sector isn't very big, but generally there is a shortage in that profession around the world."

The PM said petrol shortages were "stabilising".

He said: "We now are starting to see the situation improve; we're hearing from (the) industry that supplies are coming back on to the forecourt in the normal way.

"I would just stress that on the forecourts the situation is stabilising and people should be confident and just go back to their business in the normal way."

This comes as Norfolk sees its fifth day of fuel shortages and queues at petrol stations, with some petrol stations selling out of a week's worth of fuel in hours.

Police in Norfolk have urged people to not make 999 calls about petrol station queues.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk fuel update: Football match called off as crisis reaches day five
  2. 2 Former DJ and worker at Norfolk school was a 'deviant sexual predator'
  3. 3 Seaside restaurant hit with zero food hygiene rating
  1. 4 Police probe launched after video shows officer kick out
  2. 5 Latest situation on fuel sees more queues despite continued assurances
  3. 6 Nine ways to make your fuel last and avoid joining petrol station queues
  4. 7 Aldi to open 100 new stores with eyes on towns in Norfolk
  5. 8 Dad who threw daughter into cot cleared of murder
  6. 9 Week's worth of fuel gone in hours at village filling station
  7. 10 Why are there queues for petrol - and do you really need to fill up?

A spokesperson for Norfolk Constabulary said: "Communities in Norfolk are reminded that while there is fuel disruption, there isn’t a shortage of fuel nationally and there is no need to panic buy.

"We’d urge the public not to call police about queues at petrol station and ask them to consider whether it is necessary to queue or create congestion on some roads, which can cause delays to other motorists and have an impact on critical and emergency services."

First buses has also announced that an easing in petrol queues has allowed some of its services to resume.

National fuel prices have risen due to the days of soaring demand.

According to new data from the RAC, petrol prices rose from 135.87p on Friday, September 24 to 136.59p on Sunday, September 26.

Nationally, the army has been put on standby, with up to 150 tanker drivers preparing to deliver to the country's forecourts.

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A tanker arrives at Esso garage in Norwich

Live

County welcomes tankers but motorists continue to queue for fuel

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Morrisons at Riverside has put out a "no fuel" sign

Updated

Norfolk wakes up to empty pumps – despite assurances of ‘ample fuel stocks’

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
E10 petrol pump

Q&A: All you need to know about fuel shortages

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Benjamin Merrifield

Jailed in Norfolk: Paedophiles and man caught with £15k of cannabis

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon