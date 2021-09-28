Shortages 'stabilising': Prime minister urges drivers to return to normal

Published: 6:35 PM September 28, 2021

Prime minister Boris Johnson has said the situation on filling station forecourts is "stabilising" and that motorists should go about their business in their normal way.

Mr Johnson said panic buying of petrol followed a "slightly misleading" account of the shortages of lorry drivers which caused an "understandable surge in public demand".

He said: "The actual number of lorry drivers that we're short in that particular sector isn't very big, but generally there is a shortage in that profession around the world."

The PM said petrol shortages were "stabilising".

He said: "We now are starting to see the situation improve; we're hearing from (the) industry that supplies are coming back on to the forecourt in the normal way.

"I would just stress that on the forecourts the situation is stabilising and people should be confident and just go back to their business in the normal way."

This comes as Norfolk sees its fifth day of fuel shortages and queues at petrol stations, with some petrol stations selling out of a week's worth of fuel in hours.

Police in Norfolk have urged people to not make 999 calls about petrol station queues.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Constabulary said: "Communities in Norfolk are reminded that while there is fuel disruption, there isn’t a shortage of fuel nationally and there is no need to panic buy.

"We’d urge the public not to call police about queues at petrol station and ask them to consider whether it is necessary to queue or create congestion on some roads, which can cause delays to other motorists and have an impact on critical and emergency services."

First buses has also announced that an easing in petrol queues has allowed some of its services to resume.

National fuel prices have risen due to the days of soaring demand.

According to new data from the RAC, petrol prices rose from 135.87p on Friday, September 24 to 136.59p on Sunday, September 26.

Nationally, the army has been put on standby, with up to 150 tanker drivers preparing to deliver to the country's forecourts.