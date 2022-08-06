News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Power pylon fire causes obstruction on main road from Norwich to Wroxham

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:45 AM August 6, 2022
File picture of a fire engine. Picture: Chris Bishop

A power pylon fire has caused an obstruction on the A1151 Norwich Road in Wroxham - Credit: Archant

Diversions are currently in place in Wroxham after a power pylon fire on Norwich Road.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called at 8.48am on Saturday (August 6) to the fire.

It had been extinguished before they arrived but it has caused an obstruction on the A1151 Norwich Road, which is the main route from the city to Wroxham and Hoveton.

Norfolk Police tweeted that the obstruction was on the Norwich side of Wroxham located, 200 to 300 yards before the roundabout at the entrance to the village.

Diversions are currently in place and are likely to remain overnight.

Drivers are being advised to use alternative routes, with heavy traffic on the B1108 Bell Road from Salhouse subsequently busy due to the incident.

