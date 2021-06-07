Police on scene as pony runs loose on A47

Published: 10:16 AM June 7, 2021

A pony has been spotted loose on the A47 this morning.

It was seen on the Norwich Southern Bypass between Thickthorn and the turn off for the A140.

Police confirmed they were called to the scene at 9.20am on Monday.

"Officers are currently at the scene dealing with the incident," a spokesperson said.

It has been a busy morning on Norfolk's roads, with plenty of delays already on that stretch of the A47 due to roadworks.

• For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

• Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest news on the county's roads.