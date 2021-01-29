Delays possible as abnormal load set to travel along A47

Published: 9:07 AM January 29, 2021

Police have warned of delays on some of the county's major roads ahead of an abnormal load travelling through Norfolk this afternoon.

The vehicle, which is 5m wide and 20m in length, will travel on the A14, A11, A47, A149 and B1145, before using local roads to reach its destination as it makes its way from Dorset to Gaymers Way in North Walsham.

It is expected to reach the county at 12pm, receiving a police escort from the A47 North Burlingham layby.