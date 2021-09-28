Police urge public not to call 999 over petrol station queues

Published: 5:57 PM September 28, 2021

Cars queuing to get petrol at Tesco Extra on Blue Boar Lane in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Police have urged the public not to make 999 calls about petrol station queues.

Following days of tailbacks for fuel, many stations across the county temporarily ran out of petrol as a result of the surge in demand.

A spokesperson from Norfolk Constabulary said: “Communities in Norfolk are reminded that while there is fuel disruption, there isn’t a shortage of fuel nationally and there is no need to panic buy.

“We’d urge the public not to call police about queues at petrol station and ask them to consider whether it is necessary to queue or create congestion on some roads, which can cause delays to other motorists and have an impact on critical and emergency services.

“Please follow the latest government guidance around buying fuel.

“The current situation has not impacted on the service Norfolk police provides to our communities.”

Nationally, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps confirmed that the situation is beginning to stabilise as more fuel continues to reach filling stations. However, Mr Shapps admitted it would take time before pressure on the forecourts began to subside.

Police urge public not to call about petrol shortages. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2012

"There are now the first very tentative signs of stabilisation in forecourt storage which won't be reflected in the queues as yet," he said.

"But it is the first time that we have seen more petrol actually in the petrol stations. As the industry said yesterday, the sooner we can all return to our normal buying habits, the sooner the situation will return to normal."

The news comes after ministers rejected criticism that prime minister Boris Johnson failed to mobilise the military quick enough. Around 150 fuel tankers have been put on standby, primed to deliver to the nation’s forecourts.

Tobias Ellwood, chairman of the Commons Defence Committee, said that the government needed to display a clear strategy for managing the disruption.

“I believe the army should not just be put on standby but in fact mobilised, be seen to be used,” he told Sky News. “That will help ease the pressure on shortages of course, it will return public confidence."

Amid the disruption, the RAC confirmed that the price of unleaded fuel is at an eight-year high.

RAC spokesman Simon Williams said: “Wholesale prices are being forced up which means retailers are paying more than they were just a few days ago for the same amount of fuel.

“We urge drivers to only take the fuel they really need. Stockpiling in containers only makes the situation worse for those who desperately need fuel as well as potentially causing unnecessary fire risks if not stored correctly.”