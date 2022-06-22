News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Delays expected as police escort yacht through Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 7:29 AM June 22, 2022
Police will escort an abnormal load through Norfolk. File photo. Picture: Denise Bradley

Police will escort an abnormal load through Norfolk. - Credit: copyright: Archant 2014

Drivers are being advised to avoid some roads next week as a yacht is escorted through Norfolk.

Police will start escorting the boat at 9am on Monday, June 27.

The yacht is 5m wide, 5m high, and 31.5m long and is being escorted from Oyster Yachts in Ashmanhaugh to Hampshire.

The route is as follows: B1151, A149, B1152, A1064,  A47, A140, and then the A14 to the Cambridgeshire border.

Police have warned drivers to expect delays on these roads.

Norfolk Live News
Norfolk

Don't Miss

Aldborough VillageSally Louise Whitman, Terry Skyrne, Dave DigbyByline: Sonya Duncan

Two Norfolk villages named among UK's best up-and-coming areas

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Library photo of caravans lined up at the Seashore Holiday Park at North Denes, Great Yarmouth. Pict

King's Lynn & West Norfolk Borough Council

Councillor warns of holiday park 'shanty-towns'

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Customers dining al fresco at No. Twenty9 in Burnham Market. 

Food and Drink

'Like being abroad' - New outdoor kitchen at top-rated restaurant a hit

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews on the scene of the overturned turkey lorry.

Suffolk Live News

Road closed after lorry full of live turkeys overturns near A144

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon