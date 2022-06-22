Delays expected as police escort yacht through Norfolk

Police will escort an abnormal load through Norfolk. - Credit: copyright: Archant 2014

Drivers are being advised to avoid some roads next week as a yacht is escorted through Norfolk.

Police will start escorting the boat at 9am on Monday, June 27.

The yacht is 5m wide, 5m high, and 31.5m long and is being escorted from Oyster Yachts in Ashmanhaugh to Hampshire.

The route is as follows: B1151, A149, B1152, A1064, A47, A140, and then the A14 to the Cambridgeshire border.

Police have warned drivers to expect delays on these roads.