Delays expected due to abnormal load on major roads

Published: 8:01 AM August 6, 2021

Police will be escorting the transportation of a deck moulding on Monday, August 10 from 10am and drivers are being advised that they may experience delays. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

An abnormal load is set to travel along major roads in Norfolk next week.

Police will be escorting the transportation of a deck moulding on Monday, August 10 from 10am and drivers are being advised that they may experience delays.

The load will be escorted from Poole to Oyster Yachts on Tunstead Road in Hoveton.

Norfolk police will be escorting the 4.95m wide and 23m long load from Red Lodge to Hoveton.

The load will travel through the A14 Cambridgeshire border before joining the A11 and B1085 Red Lodge.

You may also want to watch:

It will then travel along the A14, A47, A1064, B1152, A149, A1151 at Hoveton, before taking the Horning Road West turning. The load will then travel along Tunstead Road and local roads before reaching the site.