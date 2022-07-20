Extra police patrols on A11 and A47 to target lawbreaking motorists

There will be extra police patrols on the A11 and A47 this week as officers clamp down on lawbreaking motorists in Norfolk.

But only those in large vehicles including lorries, vans, buses, taxis construction vehicles and tractors will be targeted.

Unmarked and marked police cars will be on patrol until Sunday, July 24, and they will be looking for offences such as drink and drug-driving, speeding, using a mobile phone and not wearing a seatbelt.

They will also be looking out for offences which are frequently committed by drivers of commercial vehicles such as exceeding driver hours, insecure loads, overweight vehicles and dangerous loads.

The operation will also see police disrupt anyone using the roads for criminal purposes, to reinforce the message that Norfolk is a hostile environment for criminals to operate in.

Chief inspector Jon Chapman, head of the joint Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, said: “The primary focus of this operation is about making our roads safer for all users and ensuring drivers are complying with the law and their vehicles are safe."