Part of A47 closed after concerns for woman’s welfare

Published: 4:12 PM June 22, 2021 Updated: 4:42 PM June 22, 2021

Part of the A47 has been shut following concerns for the welfare of a woman.

Police were called at around 3.20pm on Tuesday, June 22, after receiving a number of phone calls from worried members of the public.

Officers are currently at the scene on Mattishall Road bridge at Dereham and have closed the A47, Swaffham-bound carriageway, while they deal with the incident.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

All roads have now been reopened but police remain at the scene.