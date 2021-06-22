News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Updated

Part of A47 closed after concerns for woman’s welfare

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 4:12 PM June 22, 2021    Updated: 4:42 PM June 22, 2021
Police are appealing for information

Part of the A47 has been closed following concerns for the welfare of a woman. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014

Part of the A47 has been shut following concerns for the welfare of a woman.  

Police were called at around 3.20pm on Tuesday, June 22, after receiving a number of phone calls from worried members of the public.  

Officers are currently at the scene on Mattishall Road bridge at Dereham and have closed the A47, Swaffham-bound carriageway, while they deal with the incident.  

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area. 

All roads have now been reopened but police remain at the scene.

Norfolk Live
Dereham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Alison Birmingham and Tony Gray at Heartsease roundabout

Dutch design could inspire revamp of danger roundabout

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Paul and Jenny Buxton at Park Farm in Heydon, where the Buxton family has farmed for 100 years

Farming

Machinery sale marks end of family's 100-year farming history

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge with Prince George and Princess Charlotte counted down the start o

Royal Family

Prince William, George and Charlotte start races at Sandringham

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Amazon has seen a dip in profits in the wake of new investments

Warning over 'Amazon' cold call recordings scam in Norfolk

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon