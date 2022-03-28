News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
A47 reopens after police incident blocked part of road

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 12:24 PM March 28, 2022
Updated: 12:39 PM March 28, 2022
Norfolk police road closure. Photo: Bill Smith

Part of the A47 is blocked following a police incident. - Credit: Bill Smith - Archant

The A47 near Dereham has reopened after a police incident blocked the road.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 11.40am on Monday, March 28.

 

In a tweet just after 12pm, police advised that the Norwich-bound side of the road was fully blocked and motorists were advised to find alternative routes of travel.

But just before 12.30pm, the road had reopened.

