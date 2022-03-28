A47 reopens after police incident blocked part of road

Updated

Part of the A47 is blocked following a police incident. - Credit: Bill Smith - Archant

The A47 near Dereham has reopened after a police incident blocked the road.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 11.40am on Monday, March 28.

Emergency services are currently on scene at an incident on the A47 at Dereham. The Norwich-bound side of the road is currently blocked and motorists are advised to take alternative routes. #NorfolkRoads — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) March 28, 2022

In a tweet just after 12pm, police advised that the Norwich-bound side of the road was fully blocked and motorists were advised to find alternative routes of travel.

But just before 12.30pm, the road had reopened.

The A47 at Dereham is now open after an earlier incident. #NorfolkRoads — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) March 28, 2022

