A47 reopens after police incident blocked part of road
Published: 12:24 PM March 28, 2022
Updated: 12:39 PM March 28, 2022
The A47 near Dereham has reopened after a police incident blocked the road.
Emergency services were called to the scene just after 11.40am on Monday, March 28.
In a tweet just after 12pm, police advised that the Norwich-bound side of the road was fully blocked and motorists were advised to find alternative routes of travel.
But just before 12.30pm, the road had reopened.
