Drivers warned as big boats and gas vessel escorted through Norfolk

Published: 6:04 AM March 3, 2021

An abnormal load will travel through Norfolk on Monday, March 1, potentially causing delays on the A47, A11 and A140. - Credit: Ian Burt

Police are to escort three abnormal loads along some of the county's main routes in the next few days.

The planned escorts have prompted police to warn of potential delays on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

On Wednesday March 3, officers will escort a 20m long boat from Poole to Oyster Yachts, in Tunstead Road, Hoveton.

The boat will leave at 1pm and after arriving on the A14 at the Cambridge border will travel on local roads including the A140 and A47 before heading onto the A1064, B1152, A149 and A1151.

As it approaches its final destination the boat will be escorted down Horning Road West and Tunstead Road.

You may also want to watch:

A gas vessel will be transported to Norfolk from Lincoln on Friday, March 5.

The vessel, which measures 3.3m wide and 21 metres in length, will leave Lincoln at 12pm to travel to Wreningham via Wymondham Rd – Silfield St – Silfield Rd – The Street – Wymondham Rd – B1113 – A140 – A11 – A37 – A17 Lincs Border

The final abnormal load police will escort is a 31m long boat hull which will travel from Ashmanhaugh to Southampton on Sunday, March 7.

It will leave Ashmanhaugh at 8am and is set to travel along Rectory Road and School Road before joining the A1151.

From there it will be escorted along the A149, B1152, A1064.

The hull will then join the A47, A11, A14, A11 before being escort onto the motorway towards the Essex border.

An alternative route has also been posted, which would see the escort take the boat hull from the A47 onto the A140 and Kettle Lane. The escort would then join the A14 westbound and continue to the A11 towards the motorway.

• For up-to-date infromation about the road in Norfolk and Waveney, keep tabs on our LIVE traffic map.