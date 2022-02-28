News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Drivers to face delays as abnormal load escorted through Norfolk

Robbie Nichols

Published: 3:33 PM February 28, 2022
Police will escort an abnormal load through Norfolk. File photo. Picture: Denise Bradley

Drivers in Norfolk and Suffolk could face delays as an abnormal load is transported across the region. This photo shows a previous abnormal load. - Credit: copyright: Archant 2014

Drivers are likely to see delays on roads in Norfolk as an abnormal load is escorted across the county by police.

Travelling from Poole in Dorset, a deck moulding will be guided to Tunstead Road in Hoveton on Monday, March 1, at 11am.

The deck moulding is 4.95m wide and 23m long.

The route through Norfolk is as follows: the A14, to the A11, to the A47, to the A1064, to the B1152, to the A149, to the A1151, before reaching Hoveton.

In the village, it will travel along Horning Road West to Tunstead Road, where the boat part will be escorted along local roads to the site.

Norfolk police will escort the abnormal load from the Barton Mills northbound layby on the A11 to Hoveton.

